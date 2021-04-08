TROY — The Bethlehem boys beat Lansingburgh 3-1 in a non-league game on Wednesday, April 7.

Ryan Acosta and Keith Winne scored for The Eagles and Lansingburgh, of the Colonial Council, had an own goal.

Bethlehem is one of two Suburban Council teams, along with Ballston Spa, that opted out of playing soccer last fall and are instead participating with other conferences during what has been dubbed Fall II.

The Eagles will next play at Hudson Falls on April 10 and then host Amsterdam on April 13. The Fall II season will run through the end of this month.

