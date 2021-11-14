To the Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Bethlehem for putting your trust in me to serve as your town board member. I intend to continue earning your trust each and everyday, working collaboratively with residents, businesses and community groups from all across town.

I am grateful for the support I received and I feel privileged to have met so many people from our wonderful community during the last several months.

We all care so much for our town. We have many different perspectives, but we all have one thing in common – our desire to see the best for our community. We all want Bethlehem to be the best place to live, raise kids, pursue our dreams, own a small business and retire. And after knocking on approximately 3,000 doors, I believe that even more today than I when I started this journey back in January.

I will work tirelessly to make Bethlehem a place we can all be proud to call home. I am committed to ensuring everyone’s voice is heard, respected and considered because at the end of the day it is always more important to get it right than to be right.

I am eager to begin our work together and to demonstrate that inclusiveness is the best way to move forward.

Finally, I want to thank my wife and daughters who were by my side and so understanding while I was out meeting voters and learning about issues important to residents. I could not have done this without their support.

Again, thank you for putting your faith in me. Let’s get to work!

— David R. DeCancio

Selkirk