Dear Editor,

The voters are spoken. It’s time for the Town Board to meet with residents and businesses and discuss the future for that 1.3 mile stretch of Delaware Avenue. Everyone agrees that safety is a priority, that the speed limit needs to be lowered and that traffic calming measures are needed. We need to see what can be done to improve that stretch of road, hopefully with the help of state and federal funding.

— Dan Coffey

Delmar