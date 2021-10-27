DELMAR – To the Editor,

My name is Jeff Hammond, a 20 year employee with the Bethlehem Highway Dept. I am also a 49 year resident of Bethlehem, a 15 year member of the Selkirk Fire Dept, a past board member of the Tri Village LL, and Bethlehem Babe Ruth.

I would like to show my support for Marc Dorsey for Highway Superintendent. I along with many employees in our department are behind Marc because of his positive attitude, and his supportive actions towards his employees.

He got us safely through the pandemic, while increasing production of our services dramatically, all while being short staffed. Marc has blurred the lines between managerial staff and front line employees like myself. One of the first orders of business was doing employee evaluations. For me a 20 year employee, this was my first evaluation.

He provides an outlet for employees to speak their minds towards doing projects more efficiently and safely. He has promoted pride in our department from cleaning out our garage and yard, to obtaining much needed new equipment.

He has started to modernize our aging fleet that has been overlooked in recent years. He understands how to apply for Grants that help us in many ways. Like maximizing a grant that pays for a huge amount of the blacktop that we used these last couple years. And obtaining the grant that pays for a part of the compost site expansion, that was completed just in time for a huge storm in October of 2020. Plus he is looking into others for the future.

Please do not be swayed by dirty politics and smear jobs. But please pay attention to how Marc handles himself, and treats his employees.

Which in turn helps the residents of this town. Again I do not represent all of our department’s employee’s opinions. But a large majority of employees feel the same as me and support the reelection of Marc Dorsey.

Thank you.

Jeff hammond, Glenmont

