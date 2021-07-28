To the Editor:

I’m writing to express my full and informed support for Kelly Mateja, candidate for Colonie town supervisor.

Current Supervisor Paula Mahan is retiring from Town Hall. I know Paula Mahan.

As a Town Board member, I spent four years working with her to solve Colonie’s worst budget crisis.

I understand it takes leadership, cooperation and experience to face great challenges.

I know Kelly Mateja, I have vetted her and have been impressed with her knowledge of the issues and challenges our town faces going forward. I am convinced Kelly has what it takes to be a great town supervisor.

Kelly Mateja is ready to lead Colonie and more important, she’s been trained to lead Colonie.

The issues that impact us most are development, public safety, infrastructure and the environment.

These are all, first and foremost, planning issues. Kelly is a university-educated professional planner who spent more than eight years working for the town. For her, planning is personal because every decision affects the lives of residents. No other candidate has her background, outlook and ability to listen. No other candidate is better suited, either by temperament or experience, to succeed Paula Mahan.

Kelly knows Colonie: she is a mother, homeowner and taxpayer who, like most of us, copes with the day-in-day-out responsibilities of real life. But she also believes, in the words of President Kennedy, “Americans are willing to contribute. But the effort must be far greater than we have ever made in the past.” That’s why, on one Christmas Eve over a decade ago, she started Morning of Kindness, a volunteer program to help our community. It’s one of the reasons for the Albany County Chamber of Commerce naming Kelly a Woman of Excellence and Times Union placed her on its list of Women Who Create Change.

Kelly is competent, proven, compassionate, and energetic. With pride and with no reservation whatsoever, I urge people to get to know Kelly, and join with me and trust our town’s future to Kelly Mateja.

Sincerely,

Daniel A Hornick

Former Colonie Town Board member January, 2010 to December, 2013

Village of Colonie Homeowner