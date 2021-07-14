While every election is important, each election is important for its own reasons.

This November, Town of Colonie residents have an opportunity to vote for a new town supervisor, three Town Board members, three town justices, the town clerk and the town treasurer. This can totally change the make-up and perspective of our local government.

What difference could this make to you? Beyond how much we pay in property taxes, Town Board decisions affect the very quality of our lives, influencing everything from the condition of our streets and the safety of our neighborhoods to the value of our homes.

Local officials affect your day-to-day life through their decisions on public safety, zoning and land use approvals, drinking water sources and quality, parks and recreation opportunities, preservation of green and open spaces, traffic congestion, climate action planning, and so much more.

Yet despite the sweeping impact they can have, local elections are often merely popularity contests, typically decided by only a fraction of registered voters. If we don’t get involved, this year’s Town of Colonie elections will be no exception.

There are vital local issues at stake. It’s not too early to make sure you have a voice in this year’s very important town elections.

• Make sure you are registered to vote and can access an absentee ballot, or know where and when you can vote. Early voting and absentee ballots make it easier to vote.

• Follow SAVE’s postings on candidates’ responses to our questions. And let the candidates know where you stand as a voter and resident of the Town of Colonie. (SAVEcolonie.com or SAVE Colonie on Facebook.)

• Visit the candidates’ websites to learn their positions on local issues. No positions? Don’t vote for them.

Susan Weber

Founding member

SAVE Colonie: a Partnership for Planning