My name is Tom McLaughlin and I am a retired Colonie police officer, member and past president of the Colonie Police Benevolent Association. I, along with my fellow past presidents and brothers in blue, want to show our support and endorse Peter G. Crummey for Colonie town supervisor.

I have known Peter for more than 33 years on both a personal and professional level. I have watched him start as a young town attorney working hard for the people and working his way to senior justice on the Colonie Town Court.

During this time, no matter how busy he was, he would always take time to listen and talk to anyone who needed him. Through Peter’s service to the town, he has come to know the challenges that face our law enforcement community and has gained the knowledge, insight and experience needed to address the issues as well as the needs of the town community and residents he serves.

As a lifelong resident of our Town, we can’t think of a better choice for our next town supervisor than Peter G. Crummey.

— Thomas McLaughlin, Retired CPD patrolman, Past Colonie PBA president

— Christopher J. Carey, Retired CPD detective, Former Town Board member, Past Colonie PBA president

— Michael J. Torrey, Retired CPD patrolman , Past Colonie PBA president

— Michael D. Franze, Retired CPD sergeant, Past Colonie PBA president

— Paul Brannigan, Retired CPD lieutenant

— Robert Barrett, Retired CPD lieutenant