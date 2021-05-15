Have you heard? The Library no longer needs to quarantine returned books and other items for 48-72 hours. This recent update to safety guidance for our industry means that we have been able to re-open our outdoor book drop, which was installed during our renovation via a donation from the Friends of the Library.

Located just down the sidewalk from our front entrance, this drive up book drop makes it easy to return items 24/7. The elimination of the item quarantine period also means that requests from other libraries are arriving much faster, and items are being checked in and shelved soon after we receive them back, putting more books and materials into the hands of our visitors.

We’re excited to get back to more normal operations with this change. Want to place a request yourself? Log into your library account at catalog.uhls.org to reserve items from around the Capital Region and have them ready for pick up within days.