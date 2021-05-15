DELMAR — As the weather warms, we’ve installed additional outdoor seating on library grounds for those interested in working or studying outside while taking advantage of our super-fast WiFi and a nice spring day. Many of our tables also have umbrellas to provide some protection from the elements.

Desks and study rooms inside the library are currently unavailable, but all are welcome to use our outdoor spaces, which are beautifully maintained by the Delmar Progress Club and our very own maintenance crew.

Looking for a change of scenery? Find a safe, socially distant spot on library grounds to picnic, study or just linger for a bit.

Evening and weekend hours expanded

Big news! We’ve expanded our in-person hours. Our doors are now open until 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and we’ve added walk-in hours on Sunday.

The library building is now open for business:

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

12:30-5 p.m. Sunday

Curbside hours remain:

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday

1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Expand your digital literacy

There is still time to sign up for the remaining digital literacy classes hosted by the Upper Hudson Library System on GoToMeeting. These classes are available at no cost to library cardholders in the system, including Bethlehem. Now you can brush up on some of those skills that look great on a resume. Classes include Introduction to Microsoft Excel; Introduction to Windows 10; and Polling, Quizzing, Signups and more with Google Forms.

For details or to sign up, visit bit.ly/UHLSdigitalliteracy.

Friends book

sale coming up

The Friends of Bethlehem Public Library’s Pop-Up Book Sale is scheduled to take place on the library plaza Saturday, May 15, from 1-4 p.m. For sale are books gently used and discarded from the library collection, making space for the continued addition of new materials. Pricing is cash-only by suggested donation. The book sale is weather-permitting, and a rain date of May 22 has been scheduled.

Budget and election news

Bethlehem Central School District residents will vote on the library budget and an open seat on the board of trustees Tuesday, May 18, from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. at Bethlehem Central High School.

Bethlehem Public Library has a proposed budget of $4.45 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The levy portion of the budget comes in at about $4.2 million, a zero percent increase over last year and within the state-mandated spending cap.

— Kristen Roberts