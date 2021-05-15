LATHAM — The Bison lost a home game to Saratoga, 6-4, on Friday, May 15.

Patrick Deschaine, the Saratoga first baseman and No. 4 batter, hit two homeruns and drove in four runs in the win for Saratoga.

Robert Frantages went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Shaker at the plate while Josh Foglia went 1 for 3 and an RBI and Justin Smith went 1 for 2.

On the mound, John Graney went five innings for Shaker, giving up four runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five. He had a solid outing outside of the matchups with Deschaine. Andrew Alexander and Jake Daniels came in on relief to combine for two runs on one hit while walking two and striking out four.

Nathan Rodriguez went five innings for Saratoga to pick up the win, giving up three runs on four hits while walking four and striking out four.

Shaker will host Ballston Spa today and play at Nisky on Monday, May 17.

