Whether or not you “eat like a bird”—join us for a lunchtime treat with Noel the Snowy Owl and Virgil the Vulture on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at noon.

Joyce Perry, of Whispering Willow Wildcare, will tell us (and show us) what these two birds of prey prefer to dine on, and how they survive the winter.

This is school vacation week program is perfect for families. Please register on the Events tab of our website to receive the Zoom invitation in advance.

Tax Help

Though TaxAide sites like ours are not providing services this year, we have compiled a list of handy resources at: https://bit.ly/GPLTaxes. Federal tax forms and instructions are available to pick up during curbside hours inside our Normanskill Room, and New York State tax forms are expected mid-Feb..

On the Calendar

Our Board of Trustees will hold their monthly virtual meeting on Thursday. Feb. 11, at 6 p.m., streamed live on our Facebook page. Public commentary may be submitted to: [email protected] Board Meeting archives may be accessed at: http://bit.ly/GPLBoardMeetings. The library is closed on Monday Feb. 15 for President’s Day, including our return sheds.

Printing

On Demand

No printer? No problem! We can print a document up to 20 black-and-white pages or 10 color pages at no cost to you, and deliver it curbside with our PrinterOn service! Simply visit our website at https://bit.ly/GPLPrint and follow the instructions. Send your document to us during curbside hours, then call us at 518-285-0050 to let us know; we’ll get it ready for pickup. You can also use the PrinterOn app to send your print jobs.

Great Backyard Bird Count

From Feb. 12 to 15, the Audubon Society and Cornell Lab of Ornithology invites us to watch and count birds and report the numbers. Sign up for a free eBird account at birdcount.org, then venture out on the designated dates and start counting! Email your photos to us at [email protected] We’ll randomly award a 10-pound bag of quality birdseed from all entries received.

Take-Home Job Fair Bag

With unemployment soaring and in-person job fairs on hold, we’ve assembled a Take-Home Job Fair bag filled with information about job-related library programs; learning tools on our website; Civil Service exams and opportunities; resources from the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce; a pen and notebook; and much more. Pick one up curbside on a first-come, first-served basis starting Tuesday Feb. 16, at 1 p.m.

Basics of Birdwatching

Birdwatching can be a very rewarding year-round family activity and lifelong habit. Want to learn more about our feathered friends? Register on the Events tab of our website for this family / all ages virtual chat on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. with Dave and Eileen Williams, two veteran birders from Guilderland. They’ll cover equipment needed, local hotspots, backyard feeders, and starting and maintaining a “Life List.”

NYS Talking Book and Braille Library

The New York State Talking Book and Braille Library (TBBL) is a free library service for residents who have difficulty reading standard print due to blindness, low vision, a diagnosed reading disability, or a physical disability. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m., New York State Senior Librarian Jane Bentley will provide a virtual overview of TBBL services, eligibility, and access. Please register to receive the Zoom link in advance.

Earbuds and Bookmarks

Podcast enthusiasts: join our inaugural virtual gathering on Saturday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. Each month, we’ll listen to a different podcast, then connect to discuss. Feb.’s selection is “A Hot Dog is a Sandwich” with Josh Scherer and Nicole Hendizade. Please register in advance.

Family BINGO

Gather ‘round for a classic session of family BINGO on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. This virtual activity is designed for children of all ages with a parent/guardian. Please register on our website for the link.

Virtual Craft

& Chat

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m., grab a beverage, your latest craft project, and your digital device to join fellow crafters online. We’ll gather for casual conversation about crafting, and anything else that strikes our fancy. Register to reserve your spot; you’ll receive an email link in advance.

— Luanne Nicholson