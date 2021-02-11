The Colonie Library is challenging you to a building competition. Create a Lego masterpiece of any kind, get some inspiration from the show Lego Masters. Examples are bridges, amusement parks, space stations, rockets, etc. — the sky’s the limit.

Once it’s complete, take a photo, and submit it for your age bracket. The categories are Preschool-grade 1, grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-12, and adult. There will be a prize for the winner in each category.

The judges will be the library’s Teen Advisory Group members, who suggested the challenge. All submissions are due by Feb. 29 and winners will be announced in March.

Submit your photos to [email protected] with your name, age bracket, and brief description. The photos will be made into a video that will be available on the library’s YouTube channel.

Happy building.

More information can be found on the library’s website at colonielibrary.org by viewing the Calendar and Registration. Questions? Call 518-458-9274.