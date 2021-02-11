On Tuesday, February 16, at 7 p.m., you can meet Jeopardy contestant Rick Terpstra. You can hear all about his winning streak on seasons 34 & 35. Get the behind the scenes scoop on Alex Trebek and all things Jeopardy. Try to stump Rick, or answer some trivia questions yourself. Please register to have the Zoom meeting link emailed to you.

Virtual Game Day

Students in grades 6 and up are invited to join us from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb.16 to enjoy gaming together, from the comfort of your own home. Tackle Minute to Win it challenges, play a few rounds of Bring Your Own Book, and solve puzzles in a virtual break-out room. Grades 6 and up, please register online to receive your link.

The Social Dilemma

Please join us for a virtual viewing of the film “The Social Dilemma” at 6:15pm, Thursday, February 18. At 8pm, Mike Feurstein, an award winning filmmaker, and teacher, will facilitate a discussion of social media and its negative effects on young people. While this program is aimed at students in grade 6 and up and their families, all parents/caregivers, educators, and anyone who may be interested in this important conversation are encouraged to participate. Please register online to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Craft & Chat

The next meeting of the Craft & Chat club will be Thursday, February 25 at 6:30pm. Grab your latest project and join fellow crafters as we relax, and enjoy some casual conversation about whatever we feel like talking about. Register online to receive the Zoom meeting link.

Curbside appointments are available. Please call Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 518 765-2791 to schedule your curbside pickup.

— Lynn Kohler