National Bank of Coxsackie supports small businesses and affordable housing with tailored loans and strong partnerships

When asked to describe the commercial banking experience at National Bank of Coxsackie, Charlene Slemp, Chief Lending Officer indicated that the team is passionate about providing the absolute best quality of service possible for the Bank’s customers, prospective customers, and the communities the Bank serves.

“We’ve developed some strong relationships over the last year,” Charlene mentions. “Our team is focused on maintaining the complete banking relationship, from loan requests, to deposit accounts, to day-to-day banking needs.”

NBC has placed a strong emphasis on meeting the credit needs of small-to-medium sized borrowers in their market area. “We’ve done quite a bit of work in the area of supporting naturally-occurring affordable housing through multifamily projects, especially in Albany County,” said Slemp.

Slemp noted that NBC partnered again in 2024 with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which has enabled the Bank to provide short-term fixed rate financing to small businesses at attractive rates.

“The Capital Region has an amazing group of talented developers and business owners,” said Slemp. “We’re looking ahead to 2025 and see some solid projects starting to take shape and NBC is excited to be a part of them.”