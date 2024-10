SARATOGA SPRINGS—Eight-time GRAMMY-winning bassist Christian McBride will perform with his ensemble Ursa Major at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 108 Avenue of the Pines.

McBride, known for his ability to fuse jazz, R&B, pop, rock, and classical styles, is also the Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem.