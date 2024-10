ALBANY — The Palace Performing Arts Center will host a family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Families are invited to stop by the Palace Theatre for Halloween activities, treats, and music by DJ TGIF. The event is part of the Palace’s ongoing effort to provide safe and fun community events.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Ave.

For more information, visit www.palacealbany.org.