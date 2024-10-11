We are a premier multi-studio recording and post-production facility employing a dedicated team of 18. Our journey began in Albany in the 1990s, followed by a decade in Schenectady, before settling into our current location in Colonie twelve years ago.

At the heart of our studios are five-time Billboard Top 40 Producer and drummer David Bourgeois, along with Mix Engineer and Studio Manager Brett Portzer. Some of our music clients, including Jocelyn & Chris, Margo Macero, Girl Blue, Vinny Michaels, Harlem Hayfield, Glass Pony, Midnight Revival Band, The Sugar Hold, Thanks!, The Jagaloons, Let Go Daylight, Madison VanDenburg, 1000 Young, Side B, and many more.

We also serve business clients, including Netflix, Nickelodeon, Discovery, Universal, HBO, Lifetime, Disney, and others.

In addition to recording and mixing music, White Lake Studios offers a comprehensive suite of in-house services. These include music industry consulting, graphic design, marketing, web development, video production, and photography.

In 2025, we will relaunch the “Upstate Unplugged / White Lake Studio Concert Series.” This series will feature up-and-coming national and international artists in intimate monthly performances at our studios. Past performers include Magic Man, Goodbye Motel, The Sea The Sea, Erin Harkes, Big Takeover, Mirk, Lynette Williams, and many more.

Our record label, Bridge Road Entertainment, also operates from our studios. Under the direction of Anna and David Bourgeois, Bridge Road has achieved significant success in commercial radio, digital streaming editorial placements, and synchronization placements across film, gaming, and retail.

Studio CEO David Bourgeois shares: “We value all of our clients, but after many years as a musician and music producer, I’m especially excited when new music artists come through our doors. We can offer flexibility with project budgets and, most importantly, deliver an exceptional experience and truly world-class results.”

Learn more about us at whitelakemusic.info.