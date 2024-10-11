ALBANY – St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates (SPHPMA) is pleased welcome physicians and advanced providers from Schenectady Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Center at Ellis Medicine.

“We are honored to welcome these fifteen physicians and advanced providers,” said Kellie Valenti, executive vice president, SPHPMA. “These outstanding physicians and providers have long-standing ties to the Schenectady community and will continue their affiliation with Ellis Medicine.”

The new practice, part of the Ellis Medicine family, combines the former Schenectady Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates practice and Sleep Disorders Centers. The practice’s main office is located on Ellis Medicine’s Nott Street Campus, with satellite offices located in Clifton Park and Amsterdam.

Schenectady Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Center at Ellis Medicine is welcoming new patients in Schenectady at Ellis Hospital, 1101 Nott St., 1st Floor, C-Wing; in Clifton Park at 103 Sitterly Road, Suite 2200, and in Amsterdam at 101A Town Square Drive.

Call 518-289-2400 (Schenectady and Amsterdam) or 518-386-3691 (Clifton Park) for more information.

St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates, with more than 900 physicians and advanced practitioners in more than 130 locations, is affiliated with St. Peter’s Health Partners – the region’s largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit network of high-quality, advanced medical care, primary care, rehabilitation, and senior services.