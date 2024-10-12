Chefs’ Food and Wine fest names beneficiaries

ALBANY—Albany Wine & Dine for the Arts announced that it will follow an Italy-inspired theme for the upcoming 2025 Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival’s Grand Gala.

The festival, presented by Bank of America, will also name the local arts organizations set to benefit from its proceeds. The festival will take place from Thursday, Jan. 23, to Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Albany Capital Center.

The festival, which provides significant support for the area’s arts community, allows local arts organizations to apply to become beneficiaries of the event’s net proceeds.

This year’s selected arts groups include Albany Center Gallery, Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York, Capital Repertory Theatre, Palace Performing Arts Center, Electronic Body Arts, The Egg, and Musicians of Ma’alwyck.

Since its inception, the festival has raised nearly $1.5 million in sustainable funding for Albany’s not-for-profit arts organizations, with nearly $90,000 distributed among beneficiaries in 2024.

Marcus Q. Pryor, president of the board for Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival, emphasized the significance of the event beyond just the celebration of food and drink, noting its role in highlighting the hard work of local chefs, community volunteers, and non-profit partners.

Local leaders, including Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, attended the announcement and shared their enthusiasm for the festival. Mayor Sheehan reflected on the event’s growth over the years, noting how it has bolstered the city’s arts institutions, which she described as vital to the community’s cultural and educational fabric.

McCoy echoed these sentiments, mentioning that Albany County awarded $40,000 in recovery funds to the festival through its Arts, Culture & Tourism Recovery Grants program to support its mission of sustaining the region’s arts scene.

The 2025 festival will kick off with a Mayor’s Reception at the New York State Museum, which will recognize community leaders. Over the course of the three-day event, attendees will enjoy tastings and seminars featuring over 80 vendors, and the popular Slider Slam! competition, where local restaurants compete for the championship belt.

The festivities will culminate in the Grand Gala Reception, offering a gourmet five-course meal prepared by signature chefs and featuring the Italian theme that will guide the event’s culinary creations.

For more information, visit albanywinefest.com.