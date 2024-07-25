LOUDONVILLE – Virtue Consignment is one of the newest and rapidly growing additions to the Shoppes at Newton Plaza in Loudonville. As an affordable, contemporary and luxury boutique, Virtue was created with the ideology of a diverse, inclusive and high quality shopping experience.

Shannon McAvoy, owner/founder, a Guilderland native, has created a space that many have come to love. Due to both Shannon and the staff’s demeanor, Virtue isn’t only a store, they build connections deeper than clothing resulting in customer and consignor loyalty. Shopping should be fun and a non stressful experience, which is why they have concentrated on helping to enhance personal style while exploring options in and outside of their clients comfort zone.

Virtue rapidly outgrew its first location, which originally opened behind Newton Wine & Spirits at the end of November 2023. With a heavy focus on an easy shopping experience, Newton Plaza’s owner’s along with their team were instrumental in the renovation and expansion to Virtue’s 2nd location, the former School of Rock Building, which is adjacent to their 1st location.

The transition to the new space, has provided opportunity for consultation, consignment, and community. Not only did the opening of the new space allot for expansion of the high end consignment business, but Virtue was able to further engrain itself in the community with use of their pop-ups to benefit local not for profits like the Ronald McDonald House, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the American Red Cross.

Virtue continues to align themselves with the community to ensure that fashion remains trendy and tangible in the Capital District.