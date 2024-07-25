Republican candidate Ambrosio unfazed by Dem rivalry, focuses on his campaign

ALBANY — Albany County District Attorney David Soares, who lost the Democratic nomination in a primary race in June, announced he’ll pursue an independent write-in campaign as he seeks a sixth term this November.

“The only thing that I can say is when your city is burning down, you do not hire the arsonist to be your fire chief,” Soares said during a press conference that morning. He continued to express his commitment to supporting law enforcement and ensuring that the voices of Albany County residents are heard.

The five-term DA is a man on an island after falling out of favor with local Democrats. Earlier this year, he lost the party’s endorsement following controversy over a $23,000 salary bonus he granted himself. In February, Soares addressed the issue before a joint county legislature hearing, attributing the situation to a personal political attack. He subsequently announced that he would return the money.

The bonus stemmed from increased funding for the Aid to Prosecution Grant, which rose from $176,000 to $943,000. Soares asserted that the funds were intended for one-time bonuses, not permanent salary increases, and claimed his office was unaware of any legal issues until notified by County Comptroller Sue Rizzo’s office on January 30.

Rizzo refuted Soares’ claims, stating she followed due process in referring the matter to state agencies and initiating an investigation.

Soares’ primary opponent was career defense attorney Lee Kindlon.

Now the Democratic candidate for county DA, Kindlon said he was disappointed at his primary opponent’s decision to run as an independent, calling it an attempt to divide the party.

“I’m disappointed. After the resounding victory a couple of weeks ago, he never called to concede,” Kindlon said. “And as the days passed without that concession, I had heard rumors that he would attempt to divide the party to placate his own ego. This confirms a lot of those rumors because I haven’t heard from him, at all, until his press conference this morning.”

Kindlon received overwhelming support from within the party this year, earning endorsements from State Senator Neil Breslin, Assemblymembers Pat Fahy and Phil Steck, County Executive Dan McCoy, and County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham, among others. He also received support from local party committees, including those in Bethlehem, Colonie, Guilderland, and New Scotland.

Kindlon said he believes Soares’ write-in campaign won’t significantly impact the race. He plans to continue his vigorous campaign efforts, focusing on Democratic Party unity and ensuring that all Democratic candidates are elected.

Ralph Ambrosio, the Republican candidate for county DA, said he wasn’t surprised by the news either. It doesn’t phase him either, he said.

“I don’t involve myself in other people’s candidates. I’m pretty much focused on mine,” he said. The 47-year criminal justice veteran said he didn’t concern himself either with how the battle between the two Democrats could cannibalize their efforts and benefit his run for the seat. “That is a point of view, and I think that it’s a possibility. But as I say, I’m focused on my candidacy.”