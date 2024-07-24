DELMAR – Paul R. Woodin, Jr., 83, of Hampstead, NC, passed away surrounded by family from complications from Alzheimer’s disease on July 13, 2024 while in hospice care. Born in Delmar, NY to Alice Lentz Woodin and Paul R. Woodin, Sr., Paul attended Bethlehem Central High School and briefly followed his father into the heating oil business.

In 1959, he married Judith Somers of Latham, NY. Through the years, he worked for Red Star Trucking, the Bethlehem Police Department, and as a tractor trailer owner/operator for regional freight. In 1980, Paul and Judi purchased the Delmar Health Hut natural foods store, which Judi ran with Paul’s support for 25 years.

Like his father, Paul served his community as a volunteer fire fighter, fire chief and EMT. Paul and his family’s life revolved around the fire house, where they enjoyed the camaraderie of field day competitions, pancake breakfasts, holiday parties, and other social events.

In 2005, Paul and Judi retired and moved to Hampstead, where they enjoyed the beach life; chasing bargains at estate sales; traveling with their RV; spending time with new friends; and working on home improvements, especially in their well-tended yard.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Judi of 64 years; daughter Denise Woodin of Mamaroneck, NY; daughter Kelly Woodin of Glens Falls, NY; granddaughter Grace Woodin of Mamaroneck, NY; and brother Roger Woodin (Jo Ann) of Rochester, NY.

Contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the Delmar Fire Department at delmarfire.com.