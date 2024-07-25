COLONIE – Top-notch customer service, a positive company culture, and a commitment to giving back to The Capital Region and beyond have all contributed to their success.

Out with the old and in with the new. As office machines evolve into office technology, MBM is also evolving as The Capital Region’s go-to resource for Smart Offices. Metroland Business Solutions help hundreds of local organizations with streamlining office communications for maximum efficiency and confidential correspondence.

Metroland Business Machines (MBM), a leading provider of office technology solutions, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Established in 1974, MBM has grown from a small family-owned business to a prominent player in the industry, serving the Capital District and beyond with dedication, integrity, and innovation.

A Legacy of Family Values and Exceptional Service

Metroland’s story is one of collaborative effort, rooted in a pivotal moment that set the course for its future. In 1994, a young professional named Ed Neary Jr. took the initiative to make a cold call to Metroland, sparking a series of events that would shape the company’s trajectory. From that day forward, the path led to The Neary Family eventually taking over MBM from its previous owner and growing it exponentially over the years to what it has become today.

Ed, Dan, and Patrick joined, bringing their unique talents and perspectives to the table. Together, they formed a cohesive team dedicated to upholding family values and delivering exceptional customer service, laying the foundation for what would evolve into a family legacy at Metroland.

Navigating Technological Evolution

Over the past five decades, Metroland has witnessed significant technological advancements, from bulky calculators to the convenience of printing from smartphones and mail machines that streamline a company’s output processes. Despite these changes, the company’s core values of integrity, innovation, and customer satisfaction have remained unchanged. Representing tech companies in The Capital Region such as SHARP and Quadient allows Metroland to stay cutting edge and work with organizations to streamline office communications. Quadient is not only a mail systems option that puts Metroland at a competitive advantage against Pitney Bowes but also has allowed them to supply parcel lockers locally, as Quadient does nationwide for Lowes. They have consistently adapted to the evolving landscape of office technology, pioneering solutions, and earning recognition for their commitment to excellence, winning awards from their dealers.

Voices from the Team / Company Culture / Longevity

Reflecting on their experiences, members of the Metroland team share insights into the company’s enduring success. Rich Manzer, MBM’s Business Development Specialist (7 years), emphasizes the company’s personalized approach to customer service, while Eric (20 years with the company) highlights Metroland’s culture of empowerment and growth. Patrick (15 years), fresh out of college, acknowledges the transformative impact of the pandemic and the company’s resilience during challenging times. Lois (14 years with the company), an integral part of the Metroland family, finds fulfillment in the company’s supportive work environment and commitment to community engagement. Jim (25 years with the company), MBM’s Mailing Service Manager, underscores the importance of customer service and work-life balance in the company’s success.

Looking Ahead

As Metroland celebrates its 50th anniversary, it does so with gratitude for its dedicated team members, loyal customers, and the community it serves. Giving back to local nonprofits such as Living Resources, Alzheimer’s Association, and Senior Services of Albany remains a priority. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Metroland remains committed to providing exceptional service for the next 50 years and beyond. Celebrations are being planned for staff and customer appreciation programs. Dan Neary, Managing Partner and VP of Operations (25 years), said, “The next years of office technology will bring unprecedented advancements, integrating smarter, more efficient systems into our daily operations. However, no matter how intelligent technology becomes, our commitment to unmatched customer service will remain a priority. With trusted partners like Sharp and Quadient, we are confident that the future is smart AND bright.”

About Metroland Business Machines

Metroland Business Machines is a leading provider of office technology solutions, serving the Capital District and beyond for over 50 years. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Metroland offers a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of businesses large and small.

Mission Statement:

With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Metroland Business Solutions strives to be the preferred partner for businesses seeking to optimize their workflow and maximize productivity. At the heart of our mission is a dedication to integrity, professionalism, and social responsibility, as we aim to make a positive impact on our clients, employees, and communities.

For more information, please contact Ed Neary.

518-275-7449/ [email protected]

https://metrobusma.com

https://www.facebook.com/MetroBusMa