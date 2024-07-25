DELMAR – Jeannine Renée (nee Gravel) McCormick, passed away peacefully a month past her 92nd birthday on 12 July 2024. She was born to F. Edward and Marie Therese (Charbonneau) Gravel and grew up in Burlington, Vermont. She is predeceased by her 3 siblings, Jean-Paul, Roger, and Rita, her beloved husband of 66 years, Jim and her eldest son Tom.

She graduated from Cathedral High School of Burlington in May of 1950 and went on to study nursing at Bishop DeGoesbriand Nursing School receiving her LPN in 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim, on 7 November 1953, at Christ the King church in Burlington. After a short honeymoon, they moved to Norfolk, VA, where Jim was commissioned as an Ensign in the US Navy. After the birth of their first son Tom, Jim left the Navy and the family moved to Hamburg NY, where Bob and Sue were born.

The growing family relocated to Delmar NY in 1964 where Carol was born and they joined St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Jeannine worked as an emergency floor nurse at St. Peters Hospital before moving into night nursing at the Owens Corning Fiberglass plant in Glenmont.

She moved on to working for several different entities ending with the New York State Department of Motor vehicles for 18 years before retiring in 2003.

Jeannine and Jim would travel frequently to the Gravel family cottage on Lake Champlain in Vermont to connect with family and friends from their youth. A few of Jeannine’s favorite events were working with the Altar Rosary Society each year for the Annual St Thomas’ Fashion Show and the church picnic. She loved singing in the choir and filled the role as one of the wise men for many years in the Christmas pageant.

She is survived by Tom’s wife Laurie, their son Joseph, wife Leigh, and great-grandchildren Corina and Lily and Tom and Laurie’s daughter, Jamie. Her son Robert and wife Donna, granddaughter Kathryn, great-grandchildren Kaeden, Garrett, and Evelyn, granddaughter Rachael, daughter Susan and her husband James and daughter Carol, her husband TJ Cluff and grandchildren Trey, Marie and Lauren Cluff. Her family thanks the staff and nursing team at Teresian House Center for the Elderly for her wonderful care over the past year. May she rest in God’s eternal peace.

Please join the family at 12:30 before a funeral mass at 1 pm Saturday, July 27th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar, NY, 12054 with burial at Bethlehem Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local library as she was a lifelong lover of reading.