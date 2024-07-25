Referendum follows state law change aimed to align local elections with even-numbered years

DELMAR — Bethlehem residents will choose whether to extend the two-year terms for the town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk positions to four years when they go to the polls in November.

The Bethlehem Town Board voted 4-0 to present the referendum to voters on Wednesday, July 24. Town Supervisor David VanLuven abstained from the vote.

Proposed Local Law 3 of 2024 aims to align local election cycles with even-numbered years, following a recent change in state law. Town Board members Joyce Becker and Tom Schnurr, who introduced the proposal, will serve three-year terms before facing re-election, despite being elected in an odd-numbered year last year. This proposal does not alter their current terms.

Supporters of the law argue that frequent elections hinder ongoing initiatives and believe longer terms would enhance communication and responsiveness to residents’ concerns. They also anticipate a continuous campaign cycle until 2026 for the three executive positions elected last November, with terms expiring next year. To comply with the new state mandate, voters will need to vote again in 2026.

“So it’s clear, all we are doing here is giving the residents of the town of Bethlehem the opportunity to choose: Do they want to extend the terms or not?” Town Board member David DeCancio said before voting. “The board is not deciding this; the people of Bethlehem will decide whether or not we are extending these terms.”

Under the Municipal Home Rule Law of New York State, any proposed change in term length requires a mandatory referendum, allowing residents to vote on the extension of term lengths.

Two years ago, Colonie town residents approved a similar measure, extending the town supervisor’s term from two to four years. Board members explained that it takes nearly a year to campaign, and with Primary Day moved from September to June, a two-year supervisor must prepare for challengers sooner.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation last December, shifting county and town elections to even-numbered years to reduce voter fatigue and increase turnout. But the move to align local elections under the new mandate causes a conundrum for towns like Bethlehem. Though boards across the state may see four-year terms reduced to three, Bethlehem’s town supervisor, highway superintendent, and town clerk, who each ran for election in 2023, will campaign again in 2025 and 2026 under current town law.

“This is not the board deciding anything; this is giving the voters a chance to do so,” Schnurr said. “I encourage them to get educated on this issue as the board has. I thank those who have participated in the public comment process, the advocates around town who have called for this issue, and my colleagues on the board for taking action on it.”

The Even Year Election Law was argued as a means to promote a more inclusive democracy while saving taxpayer dollars. Voter turnout data supports this, showing higher participation in even-numbered years. Local residents supported the Town Board’s proposal in a public hearing two weeks ago, noting benefits such as improved governance, reduced campaign burdens, and better long-term planning.

The state mandate remains under the scrutiny of at least eight counties that have filed lawsuits, claiming the law violates Article IX of the New York Constitution, which grants local governments authority over their election schedules. Counties such as Onondaga, Nassau, and Rockland argue that the law infringes on local autonomy and was not enacted as a special or general law, exceeding the Legislature’s authority. They also cite historical and legal precedents, noting their charters set local elections for odd-numbered years and arguing that any changes to their election schedules should be made through a referendum.