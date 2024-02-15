LOUDONVILLE – Nestled in the bustling heart of the Latham area, MidPoint Artisan Pizza emerges as a culinary masterpiece within Newton Plaza – an exquisite investment totaling approximately 1 million dollars. More than just a pizza restaurant, MidPoint is an immersive experience that combines comfort, style, high quality, and friendly service.

The ambiance within MidPoint is a carefully crafted blend of sophistication and warmth, inviting patrons into a haven of culinary delight. This investment reflects our commitment to providing an unparalleled dining experience, with every detail meticulously chosen to create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort.

At the core of MidPoint’s kitchen lies a special wood-fire stone oven, imported directly from Italy. This oven is not just a oven; it’s a symbol of tradition and authenticity, infusing our artisan pizzas with a unique flavor that transports diners to the rustic kitchens of Italy.

MidPoint’s menu is a gastronomic symphony that transcends the ordinary. Beyond our signature pizzas, indulge in gluten-free and vegan options, showcasing a commitment to inclusivity and culinary innovation. A highlight of our offerings is the charcuterie board, featuring the dry cured meats, complemented by an extensive wine menu that adds a touch of sophistication to your dining experience.

Inclusivity is a guiding principle at MidPoint, ensuring that every patron finds something to savor. Whether you’re exploring vegan delights or opting for gluten-free options, MidPoint Artisan Pizza caters to diverse palates.

Enhance your culinary journey with our carefully curated wine menu, featuring a selection that perfectly complements the flavors of our dishes. From rich reds to crisp whites, our wines invite you to savor the perfect pairing for every occasion.

Join us at MidPoint, where every corner, every flavor, and every detail has been chosen with care. It’s not just a restaurant; it’s a celebration of culinary craftsmanship in the heart of Newton Plaza. Experience the extraordinary – come and be a part of our story.