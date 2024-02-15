TROY – After 11 years being in the restaurant industry, co-owners Dan and Melissa Frament have decided to close their Troy restaurant, Muddaddy Flats on Saturday, February 10. Fans of the venue went to eat their last delicious meal during its final week of business. Thank you Dan, Melissa, and the restaurant staff for the excellent hospitality and delicious food!!

The outside of Muddaddy Flats restaurant storefront in its final week of business in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The Muddaddy Flats Aligator in the window of the restaurant in its final week of business in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Muddaddy Flats painted signage inside the restaurant in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Close up of a food product canvas photo from Muddaddy Flats hanging on the wall of the restaurant in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Food photographs from Muddaddy Flats hanging up on the wall of the restaurant in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Muddaddy Flats t-shirts for sale, hanging up on the rocks of the restaurant in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The front counter of the restaurant, Muddaddy Flats, during its final week of business in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. “Walk A Mile in Her Shoes” Top Individual Fundraiser for Muddaddy Flats placque hanging on the wall of the restaurant in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Muddaddy Flats’ placques and stories hanging on the wall of the restaurant in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Spooky reptile and animal creatures hanging out on the shelf of Muddaddy Flats in Troy, NY, Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

