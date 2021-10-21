LATHAM — While recently celebrating their 38th year in business, Morningside Gallery owners, Paul and Patrice Martterer, felt a strong sense of things coming full circle.

The couple was completing a move within Latham’s Newton Plaza, to a storefront they first occupied 30 years ago when they moved into the plaza from their start-up location elsewhere in Latham. Like so many milestone events, this anniversary caused a moment of reflection on their journey. Having weathered the usual “start-up” hurdles, their 38 years has required navigating a couple of recessions; the aftermath of 9/11; the 2008-09 financial crisis; and most recently, the ongoing pandemic. Collectively, these challenges look forbidding, and it would be easy to take all the credit for overcoming them. Paul and Patrice, however, realize that they really didn’t “go it alone.” A strong customer base with whom they have developed relationships had helped them along, through their patronage and sincere concern during “down” times. It leaves these owners grateful, realizing that their business life has been more than just a series of retail transactions.

They also credit part of their success to having a strong relationship with their landlord, Schuyler Companies. “Our success is their success,” the landlord says. Having a tenant for this long is testament to the type of landlord Schuyler has been. “We’ve always felt we had a partner in Schuyler.” These seasoned owners are now truly excited about their next chapter – in their “new,” updated storefront.