<p class="p1">Bethlehem Central recently slapped the faces of its newest teachers on a virtual set of baseball cards. Since the beginning of the year, the Bethlehem Central School District has been highlighting new teachers and staff on its social media channels with baseball cards including fun facts on these new BC employees. If you haven\u2019t had the chance to catch up with some of our new team members, don\u2019t miss this opportunity to learn more about them in this album on Facebook. Also, watch for more staff highlights to be added later this year.<\/p>