<p class="p2"><b>DELMAR<\/b> \u2014 Bethlehem Central High School\u2019s annual homecoming dance was postponed by Saturday\u2019s thunderstorms on Oct. 16, but it has been rescheduled.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">The promise of high winds and thunderstorms prompted school officials to postpone the outdoor event on Saturday. Rain rolled in later that afternoon with some areas north and west of the Capital District going through the threat of tornado watches.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p2">The homecoming dance has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.<\/p>\r\n<p class="p3"><\/p>