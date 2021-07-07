Editor’s note: DELMAR – Ian Knox succeeds Dave Ksanznak as principal of Bethlehem Central’s Hamagrael Elementary School. He previously worked for the Lansingburgh Central School District for three years: one year as assistant principal at Turnpike Elementary and the last two years as principal. His first day as principal at Hamagrael was Thursday, July 1.

Dear Hamagrael Families,

I am honored to be sending this letter as the next principal at Hamagrael Elementary. As I have spent time getting to know the district and school and meeting the people that make it so special, I have heard countless stories about the values, traditions, and level of family and community involvement that truly make Hamagrael a great place to be a part of. I am thrilled to learn more as we work together to celebrate the many wonderful things that are already a part of Hamagrael, while also working to create an even better and brighter future. This is only possible by creating strong, meaningful and long-lasting relationships with the families and children in our school community. I am really looking forward to meeting all of you!

This summer, I have made it a priority to meet with you and your children to hear from you and from them directly about what makes Hamagrael so special so we can build upon the strong foundation of this school community. In doing so, I am offering multiple ways for us to meet during the summer so that everyone can hopefully find a date and mode that is most comfortable.

There are three “Connecting with Families” sessions specifically geared to parents and guardians. I am also eager to get to know all of the amazing students at Hamagrael Elementary. I have scheduled three opportunities for students to join me in participating in a craft activity. These “craft nights” will be a great way to get to know one another and I expect that we will turn our crafty work into an art installment in our school. The PTA has graciously offered to provide refreshments for our sessions and purchase the materials necessary for completing our craft activity. Thank you so much, Hamagrael PTA!

In closing, please know that my door is always open to you. I am thrilled to be the next principal at Hamagrael Elementary and look forward to working collaboratively with you all to provide the best educational experience possible for your children.

I look forward to meeting many of you in the next couple of weeks, and I wish you a restful and enjoyable summer.

Hamagrael Strong,

Ian Knox