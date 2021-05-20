DELMAR — Students from the Bethlehem Central Middle School will take the stage for an outdoor musical production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

When the student actors take the stage on Friday, May 28, it will be the first time students have returned to the BCMS stage since January of 2020.

“It was over a year ago that we saw the lights go out on Broadway, as well as theaters — large and small — across the country due to the pandemic. And I think one of the many lessons we learned over the last year is how important arts educational experiences are to students academically, socially and emotionally,” said Director and Choreographer Lindsay Dashew. “I am very proud of this group of students — we worked together to find a safe way to return to the stage and put on a show that is very relatable to so many of their classmates.”

The show opens Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. on the outdoor stage at BCMS, 332 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar. Additional performances will be held on: Saturday, May 29,

at 2 p.m, and 6 p.m.;

Sunday, May 30,

at 2 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, a performance may be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st.

With wit, charm and heart, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang, who reflect on life’s great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. The performance, based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, was later adapted into a book before ultimately a musical by Clark Gesner. Michael Mayer is credited with providing additional dialogue and Andrew Lippa provides more music and lyrics.

Eighth-grader Nathaniel Holbrook plays Charlie Brown and more than 40 students join him as his friends and sidekicks, making up two separate casts. Each cast will put on two performances. The dual casts allowed for safe social distancing on stage while doubling the number of students that could participate.

Bethlehem Central High School music teacher Jason Dashew serves as the musical director; BCMS music teacher Katie Daly serves as technical director and set construction is overseen by BCMS engineering teacher Patrick Gilday.

Limited ticket sales will be held for family and students as well as for the community. Ticket will cost $7.50; tickets for students will cost $5. Members of the audience will be required to wear masks. The performance can also be viewed online. Information about ticket sales and how to access the livestream will be available at www.bethlehemschools.org.

