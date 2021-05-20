VOORHEESVILLE — Middle School Book Club (grades 6-8) – Wednesday, May 26, at 4 p.m.: “Roll With It,” by Jamie Sumner.

Talk and Taste Cookbook Club – Thursday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m.: “Any Cookbook,” by Vegan Author Nava Atlas.

Fiction Book Discussion – Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m.: “Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett.

Graphic Novel Book Discussion – Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m.: “March, Book 1,” by John Lewis.

Books & Beyond – Wednesday, June 16, at 11 a.m.: “Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett.

Please register online each month to receive the private meeting link for any of these virtual book discussions. Limited copies of the book are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Financial Workshop for Women

Join Marisa Rothstein, JD, CFP®, AEP®, financial advisor on Thursday, May 27, at noon for this unique zoom presentation. Women face unique financial challenges and goals. Join us as we explore some of these unique considerations and share strategies for potentially prioritizing your own goals and optimizing your resources to reduce stress and protect yourself and your family. Bring your questions Please register.

Encore!Books

The Friends of the Library (FOL) used book store is back, and busier than ever. Tentative hours are Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m. Please check the FOL Facebook page for updates. Masks are required at all times. Donations are limited to two boxes or bags per visit, and will be vetted at drop off area.

Library Service Hours

Things are changing daily here at the Library.

To register for virtual program

To register for a virtual program, please access our event calendar at www.voorpl.org, or call 518-765-2791. Curbside appointments are available.

