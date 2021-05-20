To the Spotlight,

There are many more good reasons that Kevin Bronner might have mentioned against selling off the Stony Creek Reservoir as the Town of Colonie proposes.

In addition to the need for a backup water source for a time of shortages, buying water from Albany would be extremely expensive and insecure in the case of a region wide shortage.

This 1,000-acre reservoir area would be better used as a wildlife preserve or a recreation area for a growing population that is already crowding our Crossings park.

The town has also failed to comply with the creation of a Climate Action Plan requested by the same American Waterworks Association for local water districts.

We must preserve and protect our precious clean drinking water as the likelihood of a climate emergency and droughts loom over many parts of the country.

Lisa Barron

Loudonville