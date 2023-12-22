DELMAR – Lois Lee Sleurs, 78, of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family and grandchildren.

She was born on July 26, 1945, to Lee and Katherine Meddaugh. She lived and grew up in Hurleyville, NY. She came to Albany to attend Mildred Elley. While in college, Lois met her husband and soulmate, Joseph, at Michael’s Luncheonette, making her egg creams. They have spent 59 years of marriage loving each other and bringing up their five sons. After college, she worked for the New York Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She later went on to be the housekeeper at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar for 24 years. She was an incredibly loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Lois is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Sleurs; her sons, Brian and Yvonne (Stott) Sleurs, Craig Sleurs and Michelle Driscoll, Lee and Michelle (Scott) Sleurs, Michael and Christine (Whitney) Sleurs, Andrew and Samantha (Hasselbach) Sleurs; grandchildren, Christopher and Brittany (Sleurs) Corbett, Emily Sleurs, Jonathan and Abby (Sleurs) LaFountain, Daniel, Samuel, Scott, Travis, Madison, Molly and Charlotte Sleurs and Lexi Driscoll; and great-granddaughter, Annabelle Lee LaFountain. She was also survived by her loved nieces; Diana Nelson, Kim Draves, Holly Hicks, and Lisa Kolb. Lois is predeceased by her father Lee Meddaugh, mother Katherine Meddaugh, and brother, George Miller Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, December 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 27 at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Pl., Delmar. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or Community Hospice, 310 So. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.