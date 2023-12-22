ALBANY – Library technician Jay Ayotte, of Waterford, was named Albany Medical Center’s 2023 Employee of the Year Monday, Dec. 11.

In his 21 years as a library technician, Ayotte provides audio and visual support for Albany Medical College and its Schaffer Library of Health Sciences. His work is essential to ensure that the rooms and equipment are operating as needed so students and staff can maximize the use of technology.

Albany Med Health System President and CEO Dennis P. McKenna, MD, said, “Technology is a central part of the learning environment for our students, faculty, and staff. It’s imperative that the equipment is up and running, not only for the benefit of students who are learning, but for instructors—many of whom are physicians and administrators with multiple roles and tight schedules. Jay plays a pivotal role in making sure the audio and visual equipment are running smoothly and efficiently. His dedication and skill combined with his positive attitude and kind, humble demeanor make him a true ambassador for not only the College, but the entire organization.”

Ayotte received numerous nominations from colleagues across the organization, each one describing in detail all the ways he positively impacts daily operations and what he means to his colleagues.

According to one nominator, “Jay knows every classroom, lecture hall, and event space. His detailed knowledge of each room’s audio-visual setup is fundamental. Every day, Jay is running around the College and Hospital, helping faculty and staff set up different types of events, meetings, and presentations.”

“His skills do not end with his technical expertise,” wrote another colleague. “He also projects a warm, cheerful attitude to everyone he sees. He is simply the best. He works hard, loves what he does, and always tries to lift the spirits of those around him.”

Ayotte was surprised as Employee of the Year during a leadership meeting on Monday.

“I am humbled,” Ayotte said during the award presentation. “I’m over the moon about this. I was never expecting it.”

Staff nominate colleagues for Employee of the Year based on the qualities of the Albany Med CARES program, which emphasizes our organization’s culture of compassion, accountability, respect, and engagement.

The Albany Med Health System is northeastern New York’s largest private employer with a workforce of 16,000 at four hospitals, the medical college, and more than 100 community locations. Learn about the many ways you can expand your career in service to the people of our region.