ALBANY – Runners dressed in speedos, costumes, and other attire ran up and down Lark Street to take part in the 18th Annual Santa Speedo Sprint on Saturday, Dec. 9. Music was provided on the street by Sax-O-Claus and runners helped raise money for the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center.

Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518

