ALBANY – Runners dressed in speedos, costumes, and other attire ran up and down Lark Street to take part in the 18th Annual Santa Speedo Sprint on Saturday, Dec. 9. Music was provided on the street by Sax-O-Claus and runners helped raise money for the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center.
Photos by Amy Modesti / The Spot 518
Sax O’ Claus (Luke McNamee) performing on Lark Street during Lark Street Chili and Chowder Cookoff and the Santa Speedo Sprint events held Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
A runner hanging out on Lark Street after the 18th Annual Santa Speedo Sprint Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Runners and event goers took part in both the Lark Street Chili and Chowder Cookoff and the Santa Speedo Sprint Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023
Sax O’ Claus (Luke McNamee) performing on Lark Street during Lark Street Chili and Chowder Cookoff and the Santa Speedo Sprint events held Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
The back of Jim Larson’s “Merry Christmas” sweater on view on Lark Street post 18th Annual Santa Speedo Sprint Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Mooney with Jim Larson, the event organizer for the Santa Speedo Sprint together on Lark Street at end of the event in Albany, NY Saturday, December 9, 2023.
