The holiday season is an opportunity to indulge. Each person has his or her own ideas on how to treat themselves or a loved one especially well this time of year. Some may see the perks in spending a little more on elaborate gifts, while others may decide to step up their holiday menus.

For those who want to try fine dining for Christmas dinner, “Steak au Beurre de Roquefort” can be the ideal indulgence. Charolais cattle makes for especially tender steaks in this recipe, but if unavailable, substitute the best fillet mignon from the butcher shop. Try this recipe, courtesy of “The Food of France” (Kyle Books) by Sarah Woodward.