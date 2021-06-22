STAMFORD, Conn. — Ann M. Carriero, age 97, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away on June 8, 2021 at Stamford Hospital. She was born on August 18, 1923, the daughter of the late Evangelesto and Gabriella Gentile.

Ann graduated from Stamford High School and worked as a telephone operator for Southern New England Telephone Co. and was also employed at Pitney Bowes for several years. Ann was a devoted parishioner of Sacred Heart Church for 97 years and was a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking for her family.

Ann is survived by her loving children, James Carriero of Glenmont, Donna Mattera of Stamford, Conn, Kathy Bova of Charlestown, RI, Anthony Carriero of Monroe, Conn, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Anthony Carriero, sisters Rose Gentile, Grace Macari, brothers Louis Gentile, Albert Gentile and Joseph Gentile.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave, Stamford, CT 06902. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.