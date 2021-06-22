Bethlehem High School seniors Sohalia Tiu, Grace Apuzzi and Grace DiBacco were selected as

the 2021 winners of the Bethlehem Softball League’s John Coulon Memorial Athletic

Scholarship. Named after Coulon in honor of his contributions to the Bethlehem Softball League,

the scholarship aims to recognize students who uphold the organization’s mission as both

athletes and individuals.

The scholarships of up to $500 are awarded to college-bound high school seniors who have been

a part of the Bethlehem Softball League for at least five years.

When selecting this year’s winners, the committee considered the applicants’ involvement in the

league and greater community, their experiences in the league and how it has affected them, and

their contributions to Bethlehem softball. Each applicant was asked to reflect on their “Tomboy’s

experience” in a two-page essay.

Tiu will attend Binghamton University as a biology major, Apuzzi will attend Penn State

University for engineering, and DiBacco will attend Wheaton College for Public Health.

“The Bethlehem Softball League sends all the scholarship applicants congratulations on their

high school graduation and best wishes in college,” said Bethlehem Softball League board

member and scholarship committee chairwoman Elizabeth Danz in a press release.