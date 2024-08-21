Pedestrian safety and traffic data drive ‘speed slot ‘proposal

DELMAR — Residents along Murray Avenue have had enough of motorists racing between Route 32 and Elm Avenue, prompting town planners to present a solution before the Bethlehem Town Board on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Speed slots.

The proposal follows repeated complaints from residents about vehicles speeding on the stretch of road between Delmar Bypass and Elm Avenue. Previous attempts to address the issue through regular traffic enforcement and temporary speed warning signs have been ineffective.

Pedestrian activity in the area is high, as the road is a popular route for walkers and runners, further emphasizing the need for traffic calming. It’s popular among local motorists, too.

One long-term resident told the Town Board she has watched traffic worsen over the past 25 years as more motorists use the road.

“You expect to see National Grid trucks when an emergency occurs. But now, once contractors have discovered what an easy way it is to get through Murray Avenue, it’s a preferred route,” said Miriam Strope. “So it’s not just local residential traffic on Murray Avenue as it was in 1999 when we first moved in; it’s heavier commercial traffic.”

Strope was one of five speakers who shared how the nearly one-mile stretch of road, once a quiet residential street, has now become a preferred route, especially after the construction of Eagle Elementary School. Despite a bike route that encourages bicyclists, residents say it’s neither safe for two wheels nor pedestrians, who have no sidewalk to use.

The Traffic Safety Team, consisting of representatives from various town departments and the town’s designated engineer, CHA Consulting, Inc, has recommended a pilot project to install speed slots. If approved, the project will install the speed slots, and the Town will monitor their effectiveness while making adjustments as necessary.

The team based its recommendation on an evaluation of vehicle speed and pedestrian traffic data. Vehicle speed data collected in May 2023 indicated that the 85th percentile speed on Murray Avenue was 35 mph, exceeding the posted 30 mph limit.

“The data also shows us that there were maximum speeds in the 40- to 50-mph range. And there are several of them on a daily basis,” said Robert Leslie, the town director of planning. “So that confirmed to the Town that there’s a speeding issue on Murray Avenue.”

The team considered several traffic-calming options, including speed humps, speed cushions, and speed slots. After consulting with local emergency services and the school district, the team determined that speed slots would be the most effective solution.

The speed slots are designed to slow down vehicles while accommodating emergency vehicles and school buses. The design considers the wheel track widths of emergency vehicles, allowing them to navigate the speed slots without significant delays during emergencies.

The project’s initial phase would cover the section between Delmar Bypass and Darroch Road, with a second phase potentially extending to Elm Avenue, depending on the outcomes of the initial implementation.

Delmar-Bethlehem EMS shared that speed humps would likely delay their travel times because they don’t typically travel under emergency conditions. According to Vehicle and Traffic Law, emergency vehicles are only permitted to drive in the center of the road during emergencies.

The EMS provided feedback for the town’s consideration but did not take a position for or against the speed slot proposal. Similarly, the Bethlehem School District Transportation Department and Delmar Fire Department have neither supported nor opposed the proposal.

Speeding of motorists is a common complaint, Town Supervisor David VanLuven said, adding that the Town is pushing its “Support The Chicken” campaign to remind motorists to be observant and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.

Separately, VanLuven said the Town has approached the Capital District Transportation Commission to assess if neighborhood roads can drop speed limits to 25 mph.

A public hearing on the Murray Avenue speed slots is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28.