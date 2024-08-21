McCoy: ‘I am committed to continuing my career in public service with Albany County’

ALBANY — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy has publicly stated that he is not considering the CEO position at the Albany County Airport Authority, attempting to quell recent speculation he was a candidate for the role.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, McCoy continued to stress his commitment to work in public service within Albany County.

“There has been much speculation and media coverage over the last several days relating to my future,” McCoy said. “I would like to take this opportunity to state that I am committed to continuing my career in public service with Albany County. I love serving my constituents as County Executive, and it has been the honor of my life to fight to provide the best services for each and every resident.”

McCoy clarified that he has no intentions of applying for or pursuing the CEO position at the Albany County Airport, a role that has garnered significant media attention following reports of current CEO Philip F. Calderone’s contract not being renewed by the Airport Authority board.

“My administration has made tremendous progress; however, there is still more work to be done to boost economic growth and create jobs throughout Albany County,” McCoy added. “The airport’s success plays a significant role in our future. I look forward to working with, and supporting the CEO candidate chosen by the Airport Authority Board, to ensure our continued success.”

The announcement comes amid growing concerns from members of the County Legislature regarding the management and future leadership of the Albany Airport Authority.

The Authority’s board of directors had reportedly informed Calderone that it would not renew his five-year contract once it expires in December. News of the decision was first reported by the Albany Times Union last week. Since its first report, the paper has published a series of articles and columns suggesting the board was preparing the job for McCoy, with one unnamed source calling it a “political coup.”

“The public should be informed about why this happened,” wrote Legislators Jennifer Whalen and Ryan Conway, adding the decision to go without Calderone raises concerns over the current $100 million renovation project at the airport. “All reports indicate Mr. Calderone served admirably over the last five years at the Authority.”

Calderone has served as CEO of the Airport Authority for the past five years, overseeing significant developments at Albany International Airport. Under his leadership, the airport has undergone its first master plan update in three decades, received international recognition, achieved three bond upgrades, and completed multimillion-dollar renovations aimed at enhancing the facility.

County Legislator Frank Mauriello expressed his relief that McCoy had removed himself from consideration for the CEO role but underscored the importance of addressing outstanding issues related to the Authority’s operations.

“I am glad the County Executive has removed himself from consideration as the next Albany Airport Authority CEO. However, there are still many issues and unanswered questions we need to examine regarding the Authority and County’s involvement in recent events,” Mauriello stated.

Mauriello, along with other legislators, has called for increased oversight and transparency in the decision-making processes at the Airport Authority, particularly in light of the $100 million renovation and expansion project currently underway at Albany International Airport.

Legislators had previously lobbied for a meeting of the Legislature’s Mass Transit Committee to discuss the situation, but that’s not likely to happen.

County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham had said that the Legislature would not interfere with the Airport Authority’s board of directors following their decision not to renew Calderone’s contract. She said the Legislature does not have jurisdiction over the Authority’s operations.