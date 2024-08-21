Lime Kiln Farm, of Delmar, was one of several area farms who earned accolades at this year’s Altamont Fair. Among its awards, the Miller Family received third place honors in the Herdsman Award. In anyone’s book, Leopard here looks like a first place prize. The annual fair closed out on its final day Sunday, Aug. 18. The midway may have the lights and rides, but it doesn’t hold a monopoly on all the fun that there is to be had at the fair. This old fair had attractions, new and old, that was appreciated by generations. From a century-old Buick to a kiss from a sea lion, it was found at Altamont this year.

Photos by Michael Hallisey / Spotlight News

