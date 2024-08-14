LOUDONVILLE — The subject of schools banning cell phones from classrooms has warmed in recent years, but it seems to be a hot topic across all political party lines according to the latest Siena College Poll.

The Bethlehem Central School District instituted a “no cell phone” policy at its high school before the start of last year, requiring students to place their electronic devices, including smartwatches and earbuds, in a Yondr pouch.

The Yondr pouch is magnetically sealed and can only be opened using a special unlocking device. Each student is assigned one at the beginning of the school year. With it, they can keep their phones, but in their locked pouches throughout the day.

Washington Post columnist Kate Cohen visited the high school in May and spoke to BCHS principal Dave Doemel to learn more about the school’s efforts to remove distractions from classrooms, encourage more peer-to-peer interactions, and improve the school climate. Students keep their phones in a locked pouch, known as a Yondr pouch, during the school day.

“I asked Doemel whether anything about implementing the ban had surprised him,” Cohen writes. “He said he hadn’t realized what a burden the phones had been to the students, some of whom told him they were relieved not to have to respond to posts and texts during the school day.”

Doemel also told Cohen that BC has become a resource for other school districts looking to replicate the school’s cell phone practices.

According to the latest Siena College Poll, voters are in strong support for banning smartphones in classrooms, with 60% in favor. The school district said other districts have reached out. More than 20 other districts have contacted the school for guidance, many of whom have toured the school to witness the policy in action.

“In a true oddity, it is supported 58-36% by both Democrats and Republicans, with even stronger support from independents, 64-21%,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. “Voters over 35 support a smartphone classroom ban two-to-one, however, voters under 35 only support such a ban, 44-40%.”

Equal Rights Amendment Efforts in New York State

The Equal Rights Amendment efforts in New York State focus on amending the state constitution to provide explicit protections against discrimination based on sex and to ensure equal rights for all individuals, regardless of gender.

The ERA was first proposed at the national level in the 1920s and gained prominence in the 1970s. Although it was passed by Congress in 1972, it did not achieve the required number of state ratifications to become part of the U.S. Constitution.

New York has its own version of the ERA effort aimed at incorporating similar protections into the state constitution. The amendment aims to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on sex in various areas, including employment, education, and public accommodations. It also includes protections for reproductive rights, ensuring that the right to abortion remains safeguarded under state law.

The proposed amendment is favored by 68% of voters in the latest Siena College poll.

“Democrats support New York’s ERA amendment – which adds anti-discrimination provisions to the state constitution and protects abortion rights – by an overwhelming 89-7%. Independents support it 64-23%. Republicans oppose the amendment, 55-32%,” Greenberg said. “While men support the amendment 56-31%, it is supported by women 79-15%. It is strongly supported in every region and among white, Black, and Latino voters.”

Political runs

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand maintains a strong lead over her Republican opponent, Mike Sapraicone, with 56% support compared to Sapraicone’s 33%.

Sapraicone, making his first bid for public office, remains largely unknown to voters, with a favorability rating of just 5%. Gillibrand, despite being a well-established figure since 2009, is unknown to over a quarter of voters but holds a favorable rating of 40-33%.

“With only 13 weeks until Election Day, Gillibrand is in a strong position to win her fourth term in the United States Senate. She leads Sapraicone, her Republican opponent, 56-33%. She won reelection in 2018 with a 34-point victory over her then-little-known Republican opponent,” Greenberg said.

On a broader scale, Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 14 points among New York State voters, 53% to 39%. This is an increase from President Joe Biden’s 8-point lead in June. In a six-way matchup, Harris maintains a 12-point lead over Trump, with 7% support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 4% for other minor party candidates.

Harris’s favorability rating stands at 53%, up from 42% in October 2023, while Trump’s favorability is 39%, showing little change from previous months. The poll indicates that voters view the upcoming election as highly significant, with 74% considering it the most important of their lifetime.

Nationally, the poll shows that Harris has gained support among key demographics, including women and Black voters, where she holds a substantial lead. However, the race remains competitive among independent voters, who show mixed feelings about the candidates.

The survey reflects broader dissatisfaction with the direction of both the state and the nation, with a majority of voters believing both are headed in the wrong direction.