Firehouses honor bravery at National Night Out

SELKIRK — Scores of residents flowed through the rows of representatives attending Tuesday night’s National Night Out, held at Elm Avenue Park on Aug. 6.

Tables from local law enforcement, area businesses, and community groups lined the makeshift walkways in front of the pool pavilion, putting faces to the names for neighbors to see.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign across the United States on the first Tuesday of August. Its primary goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, making neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. National Night Out is not just an event; it’s a movement to foster positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities.

A New York State Police helicopter landed on the town park’s seasonal ice skating grounds as part of a demonstration. Children were encouraged to line up and sit inside by its three-person crew. In many communities, National Night Out events include safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and live entertainment.

It was also an evening to showcase individual accolades from the area’s volunteer fire districts.

Firefighters of the Year

The Selkirk Fire Department recognized two of its members for their contributions, each reflecting decades of service and acts of bravery.

Firefighter Thomas Marra, who joined the Selkirk Fire Department in April 2021, was honored for his actions during a house fire in a neighboring fire district.

During a house fire in January 2024, Marra demonstrated quick thinking and bravery that likely prevented serious injury to a fellow firefighter. Initially responding to the scene as a photographer, Marra was called upon to assist when additional manpower was needed.

Paired with Slingerlands Fire Lt. Tyler Searles, Marra entered the structure to address the fire on the first floor. Shortly after they began their work, Searles’s leg broke through a weak spot in the floor. As he attempted to free himself, he sank deeper, eventually becoming trapped up to his waist. He tried to call for a Mayday, but his attempts were unsuccessful due to limited airtime on the radio.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, Marra quickly moved to assist him. He managed to extricate Searles from the hole and helped him safely exit the structure, preventing what could have been a serious injury.

“Firefighter Thomas Marra’s quick actions prevented me from sustaining injuries and allowed me to return home safely that night,” Searles said.

Marra’s decisive actions during this critical moment have earned him recognition from the Selkirk Fire Department, underscoring his commitment and courage in the line of duty.

Joseph G. Keller Sr., a volunteer with the Selkirk Fire Department since September 1961, was also recognized as Fireman of the Year after retiring from 63 years of active service.

Throughout his tenure, Keller held multiple leadership roles, including Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners from 1994 to 2009 and Chief of Company 2 from 1969 to 1973. Keller was instrumental in initiating the Station #2 Annual Flea Market and was a regular volunteer at the Firemen’s Fair.

In May 2024, Keller transitioned to veteran status due to minor health concerns, ending a long and dedicated period of service to the Selkirk community.

The Slingerlands Fire Department nominated Lt. Tyler Searles for its Firefighter of the Year award.

His transition from the Ravena Fire Department to Slingerlands four years ago has been marked by significant contributions, particularly in training and operational improvements.

Since joining the department, Searles has utilized his extensive experience to enhance its effectiveness. He has been instrumental in modifying hose deployment methods, notably introducing the Cleveland load, which has improved efficiency during fire response operations, including a recent structure fire on New Scotland Road.

“Tyler has a following within the department with all the younger members who look up to him for his guidance, knowledge, and leadership,” said Slingerlands Fire Chief Craig Sleurs.

The Delmar Fire Department named Todd Silvernail as its Firefighter of the Year. Silvernail, who has nearly 13 years of service with the department, was recognized for his exceptional dedication to both operational and community-focused initiatives.

After rejoining the Delmar Fire Department in 2021 following a seven-year hiatus, Silvernail quickly recertified as an apparatus driver and assumed various civil roles. His proactive approach led to significant contributions in recruitment efforts and the completion of several key projects, including beautification efforts and the setup of new picnic tables.

“Our nominee has demonstrated remarkable selflessness by taking on additional responsibilities, leading numerous beautification projects to enhance the department, and always being ready to lend a hand when needed,” Delmar Fire Chief Daniel Ryan said.

The Elsmere Fire Department named Terry Hannigan as its Firefighter of the Year. Elsmere Fire Chief Marc Futia said it has been an honor to have wired “side-by-side” with him over the past 20 years.

“We were first on a scene where a young lady was in full cardiac arrest,” Futia recalled. “We treated her right away until the ambulance crew arrived. Thankfully, she survived and is still in the neighborhood today. Terry was calm and knew exactly what to do.”

The origins of National Night Out trace back to 1984, when the National Association of Town Watch, a nonprofit organization dedicated to crime prevention programs, introduced the concept. The idea was simple yet powerful: encourage neighbors to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. This symbolic act of solidarity against crime has evolved into a large-scale event with block parties, parades, cookouts, and various community activities.