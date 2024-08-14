ALBANY — Greg Bell, a prominent figure in the Capital District’s music scene, has announced his plans to retire from producing shows in September 2025.

Bell announced his plans during an appearance on Frank Cavone’s Mirth Films podcast, which was published on Wednesday, Aug. 14. In an episode of “Kinda Live, Kinda Livin’,” he shared that Eastbound Throwdown 10 will be the final event organized by his company, Guthrie Bell Productions.

“This is not an easy decision, and I know that when you leave here today, I’m gonna regret it,” Bell said. “But if I don’t say it, it’s not gonna happen. So I just want to get it out there because I’ve been threatening retirement for a while.”

Bell clarified that while he will no longer personally finance and produce shows, he remains open to offering consultation services for those who seek his expertise. After nearly 33 years in the industry, Bell expressed a desire to step back and spend more time with friends and family, acknowledging that the decision has been a long time coming.

He emphasized that his retirement from producing shows does not mean a complete departure from the music scene. Bell plans to remain involved, attending events and staying connected with the community he has supported for decades.

Bell’s journey as a music promoter began almost by accident. The Long Island native was no stranger to the Albany music scene, frequently attending shows and supporting bands while attending Siena College. What started as a hobby soon turned into a career, though Bell insists he never intended it that way.

“We were having fun, so we just kept going for a while,” he recalls.

In March 1992, Bell organized his first show, laying the foundation for what would become a 30-year legacy in the Albany music scene. A year later, he began working with Jeff Guthrie, and together they founded Guthrie Bell Productions.

Reflecting on the early days, Bell remembers Albany as a city on the rise, brimming with talent yet lacking the recognition it deserved.

“Albany seemed to be at a Renaissance period,” Bell shared in a 2022 interview leading up to the premiere of the documentary at the Palace Theatre. “There were so many great bands coming out, but I didn’t feel like they were getting the recognition they needed or the opportunity for people to see them as much as they should.”

Over the years, Bell became a fixture in the community, not just as a promoter but as a mentor to younger generations of music enthusiasts, including Cavone, who produced a documentary to celebrate Bell’s three decades in the scene.

Bell, however, downplays his role, preferring to highlight the collective effort behind his success. “Nothing I’ve done has been in a vacuum. I happen to be the face of Guthrie Bell Productions, but it’s been a community effort to do what I’ve done over the years.”

Bell’s relationship with local venues, particularly the Palace Theatre, has been instrumental in his career. Since 1998, he has been organizing shows across the region, including at the Palace, a partnership that he describes more as a friendship than a business arrangement. This sense of camaraderie extends beyond his professional relationships, reflecting Bell’s philosophy that the music scene is about more than just business.

“It’s been a community effort, everybody working together to help benefit the Albany music scene and public,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about, bringing people together and providing good music and fun people to hang out with.”