Do you feel it getting warmer up here?

ALBANY — Albany was identified as one of the fastest-warming winter locations in the United States, according to a report published by Climate Central.

The report, released by Climate Central on Wednesday, Nov. 13, analyzed data from 241 U.S. cities and found that 235 of them have experienced warmer winters over the past five decades. Winter temperatures in Albany have increased by an average of 6.8°F since 1970, placing it among the top cities with significant winter warming trends.

The findings highlight a broader trend across the Northeast and Upper Midwest regions, which have seen the highest rates of winter warming. The report also identified Burlington, Vermont, as the fastest-warming city, with an increase of 8.2°F, followed by cities like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Concord, New Hampshire. Albany’s winter warming rate aligns with a regional average increase of about 5°F.

In recent weeks, climate change has dominated local headlines, with unusually dry conditions contributing to forest fires downstate and algae blooms in area reservoirs, producing foul-smelling tap water.

The published report sparked an online dialogue among local residents who shared their perspectives.

“If you have lived here for the majority of your life and have any memory of weather and call climate change a hoax, you should be smacked in the face,” shared one user on Reddit. “I’ve been here on and off for the past 15 years but grew up here. Winter is absolutely nothing like it was before, and it’s insane.”

Another resident shared his views as a young parent:

“I try to describe to my kids what winters were like in the ‘80s and ‘90s,” they wrote. “They still have a hard time fathoming what 4 feet-plus of snow looked like, let alone being able to sled or ski throughout an entire winter. Last year, we only had three good days of sledding, and that was it.”

Climate Central’s analysis reveals that the effects of winter warming extend beyond temperature changes. Warmer winter days are now more common, with 87% of U.S. locations experiencing at least seven more winter days above normal temperatures compared to 1970.

Albany, along with other fast-warming cities, is likely seeing similar shifts, leading to fewer freezing nights and shorter cold streaks. The analysis showed that across 204 U.S. locations, the annual number of freezing nights has dropped by an average of 13 since 1970.

“Winters have warmed in 235 U.S. locations from 1970 to 2024 — by 4°F on average,” Climate Central reported, underlining that “the coldest days aren’t as cold, and cold snaps are shrinking.” This pattern is largely attributed to the effects of climate change, which has accelerated warming in colder regions and seasons.

For cities like Albany, rising winter temperatures can impact numerous aspects of daily life, from public health to local economies. Warming winters can influence water supplies, reduce snow and ice cover, and alter local ecosystems, affecting everything from agriculture to winter recreation industries. In northern and mountainous areas, warmer winters also mean reduced snowpack, which can affect spring meltwater levels and summer water supplies.

Bethlehem town residents began calling Town Hall two weeks ago to complain about a musty smell lingering in their tap water. According to the town’s Department of Public Works, the odor originated from an algae bloom in one of its reservoirs.

Dan Bolke, Bethlehem’s deputy commissioner of public works, explained to residents in a Town Board meeting last week how unusually warm temperatures and a prolonged dry spell contributed to algae growth typically seen in the summer.

“This fall was significantly warmer than usual,” Bolke explained, with “very little rainfall” in September and October that led to reduced water mixing in the reservoir. These conditions contributed to an unusually late-season algal bloom, which prompted additional water treatment measures.

To address algae growth, the town uses copper sulfate from May to October. However, this year’s prolonged warmth required extended treatment, and although the algae bloom was identified as nontoxic and filtered out, a slight musty odor persisted in the treated water.

“The water is completely safe,” Bolke assured, adding that it remains “chlorinated [and] disinfected,” though the odor issue persisted due to the late-season bloom. To further enhance water quality, the town is considering additional odor and taste treatment practices.

Bolke noted that the town is looking to reintroduce potassium permanganate, a compound commonly used for odor control and previously utilized at Bethlehem’s plant. Plans also include reinstating carbon filters, which have been effective in the past.

“We are continuing with these improvements to be ready for any challenges that come our way,” Bolke said. “Climate change is presenting new challenges that we can tackle.”

This warming trend is anticipated to continue. NOAA’s seasonal outlook, however, predicts that northern U.S. regions will likely experience wetter-than-average conditions.