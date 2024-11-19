ALBANY—Ahold Delhaize USA, Hannaford Supermarkets parent company, restored its website and app services on Sunday, Nov. 17, following a prolonged outage due to a cybersecurity issue. The company, which operates several grocery and pharmacy brands across the United States, first detected the issue on Nov. 8, triggering an internal investigation and response. The company took some systems offline as a protective measure, which disrupted certain services, including e-commerce platforms and several pharmacies across the network. As of Sunday, online operations have resumed, providing customers with access to digital shopping and pharmacy services once again. Hannaford Supermarkets has locations in Albany, Delmar, Voorheesville, Colonie and East Greenbush.

