ALBANY — It was a No Wake Zone across many areas of the region as Tropical Storm Debby dumped a record amount of rain in Albany on Friday, Aug. 9. According to the National Weather Service, Albany recorded 2.91 inches of rain, breaking the previous record for the day (1.28 inches) set in 1996.

While this Delmar motorist was able to glide through the Delaware Plaza parking lot undisturbed, portions of the city were closed to traffic due to high water, including Western Avenue in front of Stuyvesant Plaza .