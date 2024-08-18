SELKIRK — It was a nice day for a ride, but that wasn’t the reason why scores of motorcyclists gathered at Elm Avenue Park on Sunday morning, Aug. 11.

All walks of life rolled in and parked their motorcycles in the parking lot, from recreational riders to members of the New York State Police. They came together to honor Dan Lawlor.

Lawlor, described as a big man with a big heart, knew many of them from his 32 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Bethlehem Highway Department. “Dan was the type of person who would do anything for you,” said Slingerlands Fire Chief Craig Sleurs.

Lawlor took his life in April 2023. An avid motorcyclist, his impact on the surrounding community inspired an organized ride to raise money towards suicide prevention.

The ride carried on with members from the local fire houses, former co-workers, and others from the community.